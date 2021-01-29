Jan 29, 2021
Home Economics: Watching your pockets as markets take a wild ride
Pattie Lovett-Reid: FOMO is becoming a very dangerous game
INCREASED FEDERAL SPENDING WILL HELP CANADIANS EMERGE FROM COVID-19’S ECONOMIC SHADOW
CIBC Chief Executive Officer Victor Dodig said increased spending in social programs will not only benefit those that draw on them, but will also encourage a more balanced nationwide recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the Canadian Club of Toronto on Wednesday, Dodig said that programs like Quebec’s subsidized child-care system and educational savings programs for the development of new skills will provide a stronger foothold for Canadians to weather the financial hit of the pandemic, especially Canadian women. Dodig also joined BNN Bloomberg for a feature interview, touching on the modern investing climate and the pros and cons to the emergence of cryptocurrency and retail investing.
RESPONSIBLE INVESTING GROWING IN POPULARITY IN CANADA
ESG investing is a growing trend among Canadians who believe they can put their money in companies that reflect their values and still see strong returns. The Responsible Investment Association reported that 62 per cent of Canada’s investment industry is allocated in socially-responsible funds. Joe Reid, vice-president of wealth management and impact investing for Vancouver City Savings Credit Union, told The Canadian Press that responsible investing is no longer the risk it was once perceived to be. "The reality is that investing responsibly no longer means that. Nowadays, investing responsibly is just good business."
AS THE REDDIT RALLY CONTINUES, DON'T LET 'FOMO' TAKE OVER
The excitement surrounding the Reddit market frenzy is causing many amateur investors to hop on the trading bandwagon. But there's some concern that they are doing little research before entering the fray, with the IIROC cautioning investors Friday against "betting the farm." CTV Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid said in her Friday column that she believes the fear of missing out is turning into a dangerous game.
BEWARE OF PUNDITS CRYING 'BUBBLE'
The word "bubble" is being thrown out a lot lately as the GameStop rally continues to confound market watchers. But the people making bearish comments in financial media may be motivated to do so for opportunistic reasons. Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson wrote told BNN Bloomberg investors should show a healthy dose of skepticism when market pundits start using the "B-word."
TIP JAR
“I'm not saying don't spend at all, or save until it hurts. I'm saying maybe when things do open up; we've had a lot of time to reflect and we can be so much more strategic about it, because we only have so much money coming in.”
- CTV Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid on reassessing our spending habits on the other side of the pandemic.
