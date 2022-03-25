Home Economics: What to do with your pension when you leave a job; Home inspections left behind

RBC says home-buying attitude has reverted back to pre-pandemic levels

Pandemic restrictions are lifting throughout the country, and if you’re wondering what Canadian attitudes are towards home-buying, a new survey by RBC revealed that home purchase intentions have reverted to similar levels seen in January 2020, before the start of the global health crisis. Twenty-three per cent of respondents said they were likely to purchase a home in the next two years, with 59 per cent saying location mattered more than property size.

Inflation vs rate hikes: Which will have a bigger impact on your finances?

A National Bank economist argues rising consumer prices are likely to take a greater toll on household balance sheets than the Bank of Canada’s decision to raise interest rates off record-low levels. Deputy Chief Economist Matthieu Arseneau said pain at the pumps and in the produce aisle could have the same impact on your finances as three quarter-point interest rate hikes.

What to do with your pension plan funds after leaving a job

One of the big aspects of leaving a job is figuring out what to do with the money that has accumulated in your employer pension plan. For young people especially, it can mean having to make one of their first major investment decisions. Certified Financial Planner Liz Schieck gives her best advice on what to consider during this decision-making process.

New regulations standardize financial advisor qualifications in Ontario

Speaking of advisors, how do you know you can trust their credibility? New regulations in Ontario might offer some certainty. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario announced new regulations for anyone with the professional title of financial advisor or planner in the province, requiring them to meet a standard of education and abide by a code of conduct. These regulations, meant to improve standards of accountability, follow long-raised concerns about a lack of oversight in the industry, and will help ensure that your advisor or planner has appropriate expertise to effectively guide your financial path.

Home inspection clause is left behind in scorching housing market

Canadians with no prior experience in construction or home repair are being forced to roll up their sleeves and evaluate shingles, gutters and caulking themselves when buying a home. That’s because the home inspection clause, once considered a standard section of any real estate contract, is no longer an option in many regions where fiercely-competitive offers and scarce supply are the norm. To protect yourself from costly repairs and hidden defects, experts suggest thinking outside the box.

If buying a home seems impossible, REITs could be the next best thing

If you’re struggling to buy a home, you might get better bang for your buck by buying physical property through a real estate investment trust, according to analysts. An unscientific calculation shows the return rate on the REIT sector has generally outpaced the rise in home prices, the analysts argued, although like all investments, REITs come with risks. You can read more in this piece by BNN Bloomberg’s Iva Poshnjari.



