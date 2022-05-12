(Bloomberg) -- Many who left expensive cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle have moved to more affordable locations and may have brought their home-equity gains to a growing number of emerging locations.

There were 10 equity-rich metropolitan areas -- places where property owners had at least 50% in home equity -- that saw gains of least 25 percentage points in just one year, according to real estate data provider Attom. All but Arizona were in southern states, including Texas, Florida and North Carolina.

The combination of a sharp appreciation in home values and likely new market entrants who were able to purchase homes with a sizable down payments explain the gains in equity.

At a more granular zip code level, eight of the top 10 areas are located in Austin, Texas. For example, in the 78732 zip code, 80.6% of homeowners hold at least 50% equity in their property. A year ago just 33% were equity-rich in that same zip code.

Overall, 44.9% of mortgaged residential properties in the US were considered equity-rich in the first quarter. Among those metro areas with the highest shares were San Jose, California; Austin; Boise, Idaho; and San Francisco.

“Homeowners continue to benefit from rising home prices,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM. “Record levels of home equity provide financial security for millions of families, and minimize the chance of another housing market crash like the one we saw in 2008.”

By state, the biggest improvements in equity-rich share of mortgages are in the West and South. The largest was in New Mexico, where the portion of mortgaged homes considered equity-rich rose to 43.4% in the first quarter of 2022 from 27% a year earlier. The share climbed to 53.6% in Florida from 30.7%, and in California it advanced to 60.5% from 49%.

Positive equity will better shield financially distressed homeowners should the economy sour.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.