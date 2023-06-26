Up Next

Financeit Canada Inc. says it has acquired home improvement financing rival Simply Group Financial.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Financeit provides point-of-sale financing for the home improvement, recreational vehicle and retail markets.

Financeit chief executive Michael Garrity says the deal is a milestone for the company and expands its footprint.

The Toronto-based company was founded in 2011.

It was acquired by InterVest Capital Partners from Goldman Sachs in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.