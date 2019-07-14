Home-Price Growth Weakens in China as Wider Curbs Kick In

(Bloomberg) -- Home-price growth in China weakened for the first time since February after authorities widened curbs to tamp down on a market that was re-inflating.

New-home prices, excluding government-subsidized housing, increased just 0.66% on average in June from May in 70 major cities tracked by the government, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. That’s slightly slower than a 0.71% advance a month earlier and compares to a 0.62% gain in April.

Key Insights

The moderation follows a solid upswing in the previous three months. Officials walk a tightrope when it comes to property in China, wanting to keep a lid on housing prices, yet at the same time keep the property market strong enough to support a slowing economy

“A turning point may have emerged,” said Ding Zuyu, co-president of property consultancy E-House. “Even though some cities appear red-hot, the overall market is still under pressure.”

The softness may not be the end of local-government curbs, however. Authorities have the ability to fine tune policy on an individual city or town basis should they wish. Last month, Xi’an cracked down on who could buy property in the city after home values surged a nation-leading 2% in May

While weaker price growth may tempt buyers and investors to wade in, developers are already under pressure from an array of measures aimed at curtailing their fundraising activities

