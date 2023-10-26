(Bloomberg) -- Canadian home prices will continue declining into the beginning of next year as persistently high interest rates keep pressure on the market, according to a new forecast from Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The average price of a home in Canada will fall 5% over the rest of this year and through the first three months of 2024, as the Bank of Canada maintains its benchmark interest rate at the current 22-year high to wrestle down inflation, economist Rishi Sondhi wrote in a research note Thursday. By next spring, a slowing economy should prompt the central bank to start cutting rates, which may prompt a rebound in home prices, he said.

“Canada’s resale activity has succumbed to another wave of downward pressure since the summer,” he said, identifying the central bank’s rate hikes in June and July as the catalyst. “These hikes are hitting a market that was already down.”

Last month, the national benchmark home price recorded its first decline in six months as the outlook for persistently high borrowing costs pressured sellers to come to market, even as buyers hung back.

That’s seen the balance between supply and demand shift more in the favor of any buyers who can make the financing work at today’s higher rates. The national sales-to-new listings ratio, one measure of supply and demand, fell to 51% in September from 70% in April, indicating a considerably looser market, Sondhi wrote. In Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, that ratio has hit 40%, the lowest since the global financial crisis, putting the market firmly in buyers’ favor, he said.

But aside from the immediate pressure caused by the jump in rates, Sondhi sees other factors in the economy and the housing market supporting prices longer term. Though economic growth should slow in the coming months, he expects employment to hold up, which will limit the number of people who are forced to sell their homes because they’re unable to pay their mortgages.

And with Canada still facing an overall shortage of homes relative to its booming population — Sondhi estimates the shortfall at over 300,000 units — that imbalance between supply and demand should reassert itself as the Bank of Canada eases borrowing costs, he wrote. As that happens, Sondhi predicts home prices will start to inch back up through the latter parts of next year.

