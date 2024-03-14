(Bloomberg) -- Lennar Corp., one of the biggest US homebuilders, says it is considering a $4 billion spinoff of land it holds.

The proposal would be a way to have a consistent source of funding as the company moves to a “land light” construction model, Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said on a call with analysts Thursday. It also would help Lennar shift from relying on private equity to fund lot production.

The transaction would represent more than 85% of Lennar’s current land pipeline, which totals about $4.7 billion, according to the builder’s quarterly earnings statement. By having a separate company own the land, Lennar could purchase lots as they’re needed.

“Such a transaction would distribute capital to shareholders, it would reduce inventory on Lennar’s books, and it would provide permanent, dependable capital for future land options,” Miller said.

In recent years, Lennar floated an idea to spin off its multifamily operations, and later sought to sell a large portfolio of rental apartments.

