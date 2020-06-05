(Bloomberg) --

The stark impact of the coronavirus lockdown on Britain’s housing market has been laid bare by one of the country’s biggest home builders.

Taylor Wimpey Plc, the nation’s fourth biggest by market value, said home sales plunged by almost 37% this year through the end of May.

Britain’s housing market was effectively frozen in March as the government banned home viewings to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Most builders also shut down construction temporarily as they sought to develop safe working practices on site. The government has since eased restrictions, allowing a cautious return for home sales.

The builder is now seeing signs of a possible bounce back. The company has reopened sales offices in England to appointments and has seen a surge in appointments. Traffic to the company’s website is up almost a third from a year ago, the company said.

In a separate statement, the homebuilder said it had appointed PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP as its new auditor, replacing Deloitte LLP.

