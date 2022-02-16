(Bloomberg) -- Confidence among U.S. homebuilders dropped to a four-month low in February as higher labor and supply costs, combined with rising interest rates, hurt affordability and the outlook for sales.

A gauge of builder sentiment decreased to 82 from a January reading of 83, National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo data showed Tuesday. The figure was in line with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Homebuilders -- dogged by shortages and higher costs of labor and materials -- have been scrambling to keep up with demand as housing markets across the country heat up, driving prices to record highs. That may start to deter more buyers, especially as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates and mortgages get more expensive.

“These higher development costs have hit first-time buyers particularly hard,” Robert Dietz, NAHB chief economist, said in a statement. “Higher interest rates in 2022 will further reduce housing affordability even as demand remains solid due to a lack of resale inventory.”

The component assessing sales expectations for the next six months fell to 80, the lowest since June, while a gauge of prospective buyer traffic decreased to 65, the lowest since October. A measure of current single-family home sales rose slightly.

Builder confidence rose in the Northeast and West, but fell slightly in the Midwest and South.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.