(Bloomberg) -- Equity investors who piled into US homebuilders and fueled a 17% rally in their shares last month may be thinking twice after facing the reality that borrowing costs are likely to remain elevated for an extended period of time.

The $16 billion surge in July has lost steam as traders fret over the Federal Reserve’s steadfast focus on reining in inflation through higher interest rates and the possibility for recession. Now, economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are predicting a further slowdown in the US housing market and are expecting home price growth to stall completely, averaging a flat 0% in 2023.

“Sentiment remains very low on homebuilder stocks due to rising mortgage rates and investor fears about a potential recession in 2023,” Bank of America analyst Rafe Jadrosich wrote in a note last Thursday as he downgraded a trio of builders. “Homebuilder stocks tend to underperform the market during periods of rising rates and ahead of recessions.”

The S&P Supercomposite Homebuilding Index has fallen behind the broader stock market this month and is on pace for a 7.9% decline compared to the S&P 500’s 3.5% drop. LGI Homes Inc. and KB Home are among the stocks leading declines, dropping more than 10% each this month as investors question whether the worst is already baked in.

Homebuilders have been hammered this year as rising rates pressure housing affordability and crimp demand, pushing a gauge of the stocks down by more than 32%. A brief respite was seen in July as mortgage rates softened and the broader market rallied, helping the sector rally off the low set in June when it cratered to the lowest level in about two years.

Adding to the wall of worry, home-price growth slowed in June, decelerating to 18% year-over-year, according to Tuesday morning data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.

The Federal Reserve threw cold water on the sector’s momentum last week as policy makers reaffirmed their plan to raise interest rates at all costs to combat the hottest inflation in a generation. While the central bank runs the risk of tipping the US economy into a recession, not all strategists are sounding the alarm.

“If the Fed does not create an environment where companies feel like they have to slash jobs and wages remain fairly robust, perhaps we won’t see that cratering in the housing market that some people are fearing,” BlackRock’s Kate Moore, who heads thematic strategy for world’s largest asset manager, said in a Monday interview with Bloomberg Television.

