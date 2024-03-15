(Bloomberg) --

There are so many apartments sitting empty in Chile that the government is considering stepping in to buy some. That’s an unusual move in a world where it’s a shortage of housing that is typically the problem.

As many economies struggle with the combination of astronomical home prices and borrowing costs, the pain points in Chile are restrictive mortgage terms and 14-year-high interest rates that have dragged down property sales. That’s leaving developers with an unprecedented number of empty apartments they still have to pay to maintain.

Now, home prices are falling, construction workers are losing their jobs and real estate companies are filing for bankruptcy — effectively throwing the whole industry into crisis. Last year, 137 construction firms and 15 developers went bankrupt, while eight construction companies restructured their businesses.

“This whole crisis made us realize that the real estate business is not going to be” the same ever again, said Luis Carreño, the founder and chief executive officer of AThink Desarrollos Inmobiliarios.

Construction Slowdown

Just in the capital of Santiago, the stock of unsold homes reached a record 68,000 mid-last year and has since slipped to 66,000, according to Chile’s construction chamber.

And it’s not that there’s a glut of overpriced, luxury properties: About two-thirds of current inventory is aimed at the middle-class sector, according to José Ignacio Vicente, CEO of property platform Toctoc.com. His company estimates that it would take about two and a half years to sell all of the available homes in the capital at the current speed of sales.

Even Chile’s Central Bank President Rosanna Costa and Finance Minister Mario Marcel have expressed concerns. Both officials pointed at the weakness of the construction and real estate industry in a presentation in November.

“For its part, the construction sector has continued to weaken,” Costa said. Only “a third of companies plan to do any investments in 2024. They allude to economic uncertainty as the main reason for not investing, adding to an ongoing concern regarding demand.”

The number of people employed in construction fell to 709,000 in January, a 5% drop year over year and 12% below the peak reached in January 2022, according to Chile’s construction chamber. And as of November, the surface area authorized for housing construction hit its lowest level since 1992.

Housing Minister Carlos Montes told the Senate Finance Committee in November that the current administration is weighing the option to buy houses worth between $60,000 to $70,000. The government hasn’t given any update since.

In the Red

Chile’s real estate market is far from the only one being rocked by high interest rates. How it arrived there is a bit different.

Chileans have tapped more than $50 billion from their pension savings accounts in three rounds of withdrawals since 2021. That stoked inflation and forced pension funds to liquidate securities, leading to a smaller, stagnated local capital market. Chile’s central bank then raised rates — currently at 7.25% — which translated into lenders jacking up the cost of loans.

The price of new homes for immediate delivery in the capital Santiago has fallen 7% year over year, according to TocToc.com. In the first 10 months of 2023, the number of units that had sold fell 12%. On average, apartments cost the equivalent of $132,000, while houses cost $198,000.

Now, some developers are so squeezed that when buyers back out of deals they aren’t able to pay back deposits.

Katherine Hernandez, a 32-year-old civil construction professional, has spent 10 months trying to get her deposit back after the developer of her apartment building suspended construction at all of its projects.

She said she paid Pacal Grupo Inmobiliario the equivalent of $3,300 in early 2022 to secure a three-bedroom apartment in Osorno, a city 510 miles south of Santiago. The 624-square-foot unit was set to be completed in the second half of 2023. Pacal had 180 days to return her deposit, according to Hernandez, which she requested back in April 2023. She’s since reserved another apartment at a different building and filed a complaint with Chile’s consumer protection agency Sernac.

A phone call to Pacal’s main phone number on its website went unanswered.

Sernac initiated a class action legal proceeding against Pacal in August after the company didn’t comply with delivery dates of homes in a series of projects and because of delays in returning down payments after purchases were withdrawn.

Pacal has seen delays in at least six projects and, in four of them, the average delay is of almost a year, according to Sernac. There were 1,506 consumers with pending down-payment returns from Pacal as of Aug. 29. Just over a quarter of the 7,000 real estate market complaints Sernac received in 2022 were against Pacal.

“It’s not that much, but it’s my money and I need it back,” Hernandez said.

New Strategies

The current crisis is unlike others the country has experienced — and is worse than anything that’s come before, according to Slaven Razmilic, executive director of Chile’s real estate developers association.

He said that in addition to economic conditions, Chile’s housing market has also been struck by the country’s political instability, making buyers postpone plans to purchase and invest in real estate.

But the situation isn’t completely dire.

“We are expecting a recovery in buyer confidence, hand in hand with slowing inflation and lower degrees of political uncertainty,” Razmilic said. “The recovery has already begun, but not with the speed required to reactivate investment in new projects.”

Fund managers such as Brazil’s BTG Pactual are also stepping in to provide short-term financing to help developers while they seek new home buyers, according to El Mercurio.

Socovesa SA, a Santiago-based developer secured a private loan of about $40 million from a fund managed by LarrainVial for working capital, Diario Financiero reported in December. The company’s shares have fallen 17% in the last 12 months compared to a 21% gain for the S&P IPSA benchmark.

Developers are also turning to new strategies. Carreño, the developer, says he is now only building rentals instead of for-sale apartments. AThink has also started to provide services to other developers redesigning their projects into smaller or lower-cost apartments that should be easier to sell.

Still, Carreño admits he has had to make some hard decisions. He’s had to slash his workforce at AThink’s development and construction divisions by about 30%.

“We have to adjust to that new reality doing what we are best at doing,” he said.

