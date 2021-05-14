(Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s first-quarter profit beat estimates, dodging a global shortage of components that has hit the consumer electronics and automaking industries.

The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$28.2 billion($1 billion) in the three months ended March, beating the average NT$24.4 billion of adjusted analyst estimates.

Taiwan’s Hon Hai is among a crop of leading companies from Sony Corp. to Stellantis NV that have sounded the alarm over a growing shortage of key components like semiconductors and display drivers vital to product manufacturing. Chairman Young Liu said last month that component scarcity has worsened since late March and the lead time for some parts is now as long as 52 weeks. Its shares have slipped 20% since rising to a record in March, as the extent of the supply crunch became more evident.

To boost its own semiconductor capabilities amid the prolonged shortage, Hon Hai agreed earlier this month to set up a joint venture with Yageo Corp. to develop chips with average selling prices lower than $2.

“This JV will help Hon Hai’s ongoing business transformation into semi/auto business to increase content value with margin expansion,” BofA analysts wrote in a May 6 note, adding the company’s strong sales in the first quarter and April indicate its share gain in Apple Inc. business and the server market.

Sales during the quarter jumped 44% to NT$1.35 trillion, in line with analyst estimates, the company said last month, helped by robust demand for Apple’s new 5G devices and other gadgets that help consumers stay connected at home during the pandemic.

But the incessant spread of Covid-19 in India, which is growing in importance as a manufacturing base for Hon Hai, may cloud the firm’s prospects. The company, also known as Foxconn, cut iPhone 12 production in the country by more than 50% after infected workers left its factory, Reuters reported earlier this week.

To reduce its reliance on consumer electronics, the assembler has been casting around for new growth drivers and it’s identified electric vehicles as a key emerging industry. In recent months, Foxconn has entered into partnerships with an array of carmakers including Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Byton Ltd. and Fisker Inc. to boost its automotive capabilities. Its agreement to develop an EV with Fisker will now include a factory in the U.S., the companies said Thursday.

