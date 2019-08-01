Honda Bolsters Hope for First Gain of 2019: Auto Sales Update

(Bloomberg) -- The sputtering U.S. auto market may have finally gotten into gear in July, with Honda Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. lending credence to predictions the industry would register its first monthly gain of the year.

While initial reports are upbeat, the enthusiasm from car-market researcher Edmunds is tempered at best. Automakers and their dealers had one more selling day last month than a year ago, leading analysts to caution that “this is not the first sign of a turnaround.”

Detroit’s three major automakers have stopped reporting monthly numbers, so tallies for July won’t include official figures from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co. or General Motors Co.

Here are highlights from the automakers that are reporting results for last month:

Toyota Up By a Nose

Sales for Toyota Motor Corp. rose 0.2% to 209,204 cars and trucks, as higher sales of its Corolla and Camry sedans offset a dip for its best-selling RAV4 sport utility vehicle.

Deliveries for the namesake brand of Japan’s largest automaker advanced 0.4%, while Lexus sales fell 1.5% compared with a year ago.

Honda Shows SUV Strength

The U.S. sales unit of Honda Motor Co. posted a 1.9% increase in July sales, to 141,296 vehicles.

Honda’s light-truck sales hit a record for the month, powered by strong demand for its compact CR-V crossover and new Passport mid-sizedSUV.

