(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp.’s managers agreed to all of the wage demands by their workers’ unions, agreeing to raise compensation from a year earlier as inflation pressures businesses in Japan to pay their employees more.

In total, Honda will raise wages by 5.6% and pay a bonus equal to 7.1 months worth of salary for workers, Japan’s second-biggest carmaker said on Wednesday. Mazda will raise wages by 6.8%. Toyota Motor Corp. also met with its union on Wednesday, but didn’t offer a response to demands, pushing talks to next week, when they are scheduled to meet on Feb. 28.

At stake for the wider economy is whether rising incomes and inflation are enough to sustain a wage-price cycle, which Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has emphasized is needed before ending the central bank’s negative-rate policy. The talks between the automakers and unions are part of the country’s broader annual spring wage negotiations, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government calling for wage growth that exceeds inflation.

“We wanted to reach consensus early,” said Tomiko Takeuchi, Mazda’s executive offficer for human resources. “I hope that this has a positive impact with our counterparties across all of our facilities.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.