(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. raised its full-year profit forecast after first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates, helped by demand for sporty utility vehicles and a weaker yen.

Operating profit will probably be 710 billion yen ($6.4 billion) in the fiscal year through March, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Three months ago, the company forecast 700 billion yen. It’s now basing its forecast on an exchange rate of 107 yen to the dollar, compared with 105 yen previously.

Rising demand for SUVs such as the RDX and Pilot in the U.S. is making up for declining sedan sales and helping Honda spend less on incentives to lure buyers. Demand at home is strong for smaller, so-called minivehicles, and Honda is also trying to revive sales in the Chinese market hurt by the trade war.

In the U.S., Honda may be spared the worst of the tariff impact, as about 75 percent of the vehicles it sells in the country are built there, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Honda makes about 1.2 million vehicles a year in the U.S., similar to what Toyota Motor Corp. builds in the country. Honda’s sales in the U.S. amounted to more than 1.6 million units last year, compared with Toyota’s 2.4 million.

