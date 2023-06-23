(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. will recall 1.2 million cars in the US following cable issues that are disrupting the rear-view cameras while reversing.

The automaker has received nearly 274,000 warranty claims for its Pilot SUV and Odyssey Minivan models over the past three years, it said in a report submitted to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on June 16.

Honda has stopped sales of the cars until repairing vehicles, which requires drivers to take a trip to their dealership.

While the Japanese company said that no injuries have been reported, exchanging parts in a large number of vehicles may turn out to be costly. Earlier Friday, Honda restated its operating profit for the fiscal year ending in March to ¥781 billion ($5.5 billion), down just over 10% partly due to increased warranty expenses.

