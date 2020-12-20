(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. will close one of its plants in India and cut production of four-wheel vehicles in the country by 40% as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt sales, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The Japanese automaker is closing its factory in Noida to the east of Delhi and moving all India production to its newer Tapukara plant to the southwest of the capital, according to the Nikkei.The Noida facility opened in 1997 and has annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles, including the subcompact City, Civic sedan and CR-V crossover. A Honda spokesperson declined to comment on the Nikkei report.

Honda has scaled back operations elsewhere too, with plans to close facilities in Sayama in Japan and Swindon in the U.K., and ending production of four-wheel cars in the Philippines and Argentina.

