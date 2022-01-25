(Bloomberg) -- The Honduran constitutional crisis deepened on Tuesday as two rival groups of lawmakers, both claiming to be the true national congress, held inaugural sessions.

Lawmakers loyal to president-elect Xiomara Castro inaugurated a session in the national congress building, led by legislator Luis Redondo, whose leadership Castro says she will recognize.

Via video conference, a separate set of lawmakers held an inaugural session and broadcast it on the National Congress’s official Facebook website. The group was led by congressman Jorge Calix, who Castro expelled from her Libre party last week after he and 17 other members strayed from a deal with an allied party to elect Redondo as the legislature’s leader.

Redondo’s congress created its own Twitter account, and called on its followers to report the “illegitimate” account traditionally used by the legislature. Each account blocks the other.

Calix said Monday he is open to dialog to end the impasse.

Read More: Honduran Bonds Drop Most Since March Amid Political Tumult

Bonds were largely unchanged on Tuesday after a selloff on Monday. Yields on Honduras’s dollar bonds due in 2027 rose two basis points to 5.47% at 10 a.m. New York time.

Castro is scheduled to be sworn in as the nation’s president Thursday in a ceremony U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is expected to attend.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.