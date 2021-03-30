(Bloomberg) -- The president of Honduras has participated in a violent cocaine trafficking conspiracy, a U.S. prosecutor said at a sentencing hearing for the president’s brother.

President Juan Orlando Hernández’s brother, Juan Antonio Hernández, was sentenced to life in an American prison on Tuesday for conspiring to smuggle almost 200,000 kilograms of cocaine into the U.S. as part of a state-backed trafficking operation that netted him nearly $140 million.

During the hearing, prosecutor Matthew Laroche called the brother, known as Tony Hernández, “a central figure in one of the largest and most violent cocaine trafficking conspiracies in the world.” He said Hernández and his conspirators “operate Honduras as a virtual narco-state” and that “they are able to do so by conspiring with some of the most powerful people in the country, including his brother, the president of Honduras.”

The U.S. has implicated the Honduran president in the trafficking conspiracy through multiple prosecutions of other traffickers and Honduran officials in federal court in Manhattan, saying he met with traffickers, promised to protect them and accepted bribes. He has not been charged by U.S. authorities and has denied any wrongdoing. There was no answer at the Honduran Embassy on Tuesday afternoon, and no one responded to an email seeking comment on the prosecutor’s remarks.

