(Bloomberg) -- Honduras’s top court upheld the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the U.S., where he will face drug trafficking charges, according to local media.

Justices rejected an appeal filed by Hernandez and his lawyers after a lower court ruled to extradite him earlier this month, newspaper La Prensa reported on Monday.

Prosecutors in the southern district of New York accuse Hernandez, who was head of state until January, of being part of a conspiracy to help ship cocaine to the U.S.

Hernandez has repeatedly insisted he is innocent. His brother Tony Hernandez was sentenced to life in a U.S. prison last year after being found guilty of participating in the importation of at least 185,000 kilograms (407,860 pounds) of cocaine.

Honduras is a major hub for cocaine shipped to the U.S. from Colombia. Hernandez’s government was plagued by accusations of ties to organized crime.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.