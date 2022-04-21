(Bloomberg) -- Honduras extradited former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the U.S. where he will face drug trafficking charges.

Hernandez was aboard a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration plane that departed Tegucigalpa at 2.27 p.m. local time Thursday, destined for the U.S, according to images on local TV.

Prosecutors in the southern district of New York accuse Hernandez, who was head of state from 2014 until January this year, of being part of a conspiracy to help ship cocaine to the U.S.

Hernandez, 53, has repeatedly insisted he is innocent. In a video message on Thursday before his extradition, Hernandez said “the truth will be revealed and will prevail in my case. I’m innocent and I’m being subjected to an unjust process.”

His brother Tony Hernandez was sentenced to life in a U.S. prison last year after being found guilty of participating in the importation of at least 185,000 kilograms (407,860 pounds) of cocaine.

Honduras is a major hub for cocaine shipped to the U.S. from Colombia. Hernandez’s government was plagued by accusations of ties to organized crime.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.