(Bloomberg) -- Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia, his doctor Francis Contreras told reporters Wednesday.

Hernandez is in a military hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa where he is receiving I.V. treatments and is in “good health,” Contreras said, adding the medical team will provide daily updates on the president’s condition.

Hernandez, 51, said on Tuesday night he tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing light symptoms over the weekend. His wife is also infected with the new coronavirus and asymptomatic, Contreras said.

