(Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. agreed to buy Italy’s Civitanavi Systems SpA, as the global defense industry prepares to confront a wide range of strategic challenges.

The €6.30 per-share bid values the company, which has previously partnered with Honeywell on some projects, at an equity value of approximately €200 million ($217 million), according to a statement Wednesday. The offer is 16% above Tuesday’s closing price for the stock.

Honeywell would subsequently look to de-list Civitanavi from the Milan exchange, and controlling shareholder Civitanavi Systems LTD — with a 66% stake — has already agreed to tender its shares, according to the statement. The shareholder is a holding owned by Chief Executive Officer Andrea Pizzarulli and board members Michael Perlmutter and Thomas Jung, among others.

Civitanavi rose 14% to €6.16 at 11:23 a.m. in Milan on Wednesday following the announcement.

Global geopolitical threats, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, are pushing defense decision-makers toward more coordinated responses. In Europe, that’s highlighted what to date has been a fragmented regional response.

Civitanavi, founded in 2012 as a start-up, is an aircraft components manufacturer and developer. Based in the Marche region, it provides navigation systems including algorithms based on fiber optic gyroscopes. The firm employs 123 workers in Italy, the company said at the time of its 2022 listing.

“By integrating Civitanavi’s inertial technologies and sensors across Honeywell’s existing commercial, military, space and industrial platforms, our customers across the globe will now have access to a more robust portfolio,” Honeywell Aerospace Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Currier said in statement.

Honeywell said last month it’s well-positioned to accelerate revenue and profit growth, driven by demand in automation, aviation, and energy transition. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company in December agreed to buy Carrier Global Corp.’s security business for about $5 billion.

