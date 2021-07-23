Honeywell International Inc.’s profit topped analyst estimates as the company’s aerospace and energy businesses started to recover from the pandemic-induced slump, adding to robust growth from factory-automation and building-safety products. The company raised its profit and sales outlook.

Adjusted second-quarter earnings rose to US$2.02 a share, soaring from US$1.26 last year when airlines slashed services and oil prices dropped as people stopped traveling to stem the spread of COVID-19. Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.94, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales jumped 18 per centto US$8.81 billion, while Wall Street projected US$8.65 billion.

“Our strong performance in the second quarter took place in a recovering but challenging global environment,” Honeywell Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk said in a statement. “We are especially pleased to see a turnaround in several of our key end markets that were hardest hit by the pandemic.”

The higher-than-expected sales gain at aerospace and energy, Honeywell’s largest two businesses, led the company to raise its profit outlook for 2021. The two operations were hit hardest by the pandemic. The safety-products and warehouse-automation units and the division that sells systems to make buildings more efficient continued to lead sales growth.

The company increased its profit forecast for this year to between US$7.95 and US$8.10 a share from US$7.75 to US$8. The company now expects sales to be as much as US$35.2 billion, up from US$34.8 billion. Organic sales, which exclude acquisitions, divestitures and currency fluctuations, are expected to rise as much as 6%, up from the previous outlook of 5%.

Honeywell’s shares were little changed at US$232.39 in scant volume before the start of regular trading in New York.