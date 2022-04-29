(Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc.’s profit topped analysts’ estimates on a rebound of commercial aerospace and energy demand as the pandemic wanes, helping mitigate higher costs from inflation and supply-chain congestion. The company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Adjusted earnings were $1.91 a share, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said in a statement. Analysts had predicted $1.86. Sales fell less than 1% to $8.38 billion. Analysts had expected $8.3 billion.

“We see solid recovery in our key commercial aerospace and energy end markets, and our ongoing investments in areas like our sustainable technology solutions business will provide additional sources of growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk in the statement.

Airlines are flying more and oil and gas companies are increasing investment as a post-pandemic normal life begins to take root across the country. That’s boosting demand for Honeywell’s two largest businesses – aerospace and the energy-services unit. The rebound of those businesses is adding to a slew of new products that Adamczyk has added as he pivots the company more toward industrial software and long-term trends such as emissions reduction and air mobility.

Honeywell raised its 2022 target for adjusted earnings to $8.50 to $8.80 a share from its previous goal of $8.40 to $8.70.

Honeywell’s sales were hurt at the business unit that makes N95 masks and warehouse-automation equipment, which surged during the height of the pandemic last year and have since cooled. The company also is struggling to source all the components it needs because of supply-chain disruptions that continue to weigh on costs and operations.

The company took a $183 million charge related to the suspension of operations in Russia, which translated to a loss of about $30 million in sales in the first quarter.

