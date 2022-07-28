(Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc.’s second-quarter profit topped analysts’ expectations as a rebound in air travel and oil-and-gas investment helped spur sales, offsetting higher costs from supply-chain snags and materials inflation.

Adjusted earnings were $2.10 a share, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said in a statement. Analysts had predicted $2.03. Sales rose 1.6% to $8.95 billion, more than the $8.66 billion average estimate. The company raised the lower end of its 2022 profit target by 5 cents.

“The continued recovery of our key commercial aviation, defense, energy, and non-residential end markets, our commercial excellence, and our technologically differentiated portfolio of solutions will allow us to capitalize on near-term growth opportunities,” said Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk in the statement.

The world’s recovery from the pandemic is creating mixed results among Honeywell’s businesses with aerospace sales riding a rebound of airline flights while the unit that services the oil-and-gas industry benefits from increased energy investment. Demand for commercial building safety and energy-saving systems is rising as more workers return to the office.

At the same time, products that saw a spike in demand during the pandemic, including warehouse automation equipment and N95 masks, are now experiencing a sales decline from a year earlier.

Honeywell shares have declined 12% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Honeywell is raising prices to cope with extra costs for raw materials and from supply-chain snags. Other headaches, such as lockdowns in China and sanctions on Russia, also are dragging on the company.

The company raised the lower end of its 2022 targets for adjusted earnings per share to $8.55 while keeping the upper range at $8.80. It also trimmed the higher end of its sales target by $300 million to $36.1 billion and left the bottom range at $35.5 billion.

The company also named Vimal Kapur, who was head of the Performance Materials and Technology unit, as president and chief operating officer effective immediately.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.