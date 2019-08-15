(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Hong Kong’s massive protests raise ominous questions about 2047, and are slamming the island’s economy

Germany Inc.’s outlook for the rest of the year is filled with gloom, suggesting a recession could be in the cards

Sky-high youth unemployment in nations such as Italy, Spain and Greece has been cited by populists as evidence that established parties are failing younger generations. A closer look at the data suggests the situation isn’t quite as horrific

As economic growth falls across Europe, Ukraine may be embarking on an upswing

The latest signals on global growth are not encouraging, and a look at the forward calendar flags the risk of worse to come, writes Tom Orlik. Meantime, in China, key gauges show growth is still far from bottoming out, writes Chang Shu

Australia’s labor market surged in July, adding almost three the number of jobs as forecast, while unemployment remained at 5.2%. The jobless in the country find an unlikely champion in the central bank

President Trump made what seemed to be an overture to Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a series of tweets that linked the protests in Hong Kong to the continuing trade conflict between the U.S. and China

To contact the reporter on this story: Jiyeun Lee in Hong Kong at jlee1029@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.