(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong government is “actively considering” eliminating the mandatory hotel quarantine requirement for inbound travelers, Radio Television Hong Kong reported on Saturday, citing the city’s health chief Lo Chung-mau.

The government has “a positive attitude” toward shortening hotel quarantine, he said on an unidentified radio show, adding that data is being reviewed and he believes it may shortly yield results that back up such a plan.

The government’s broad direction is to increasingly fall in line with international practice, he said. That said, it is trying to avoid “oscillation” -- relaxation of measures, then having to tighten again as cases climb.

Hong Kong has been liaising with mainland Chinese authorities regarding border reopening. Shenzhen has effectively provided a 1,500 daily quarantine quota for travelers arriving from Hong Kong, Lo added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.