(Bloomberg) -- Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been arrested amid ongoing protests in the Asian financial hub, according to a statement from the political party he co-founded.

The activist, who served time in jail for his role in Hong Kong’s 2014 pro-democracy movement, was detained Friday around 7:30 on his way to the subway station, his Demosisto party said in a text message.

