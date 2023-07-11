(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong national security police have questioned the family of pro-democracy activist Nathan Law, local media reported, a week after authorities placed a HK$1,000,000 ($127,750) bounty on his head.

Law’s parents and his elder brother were quizzed by the authorities, local media including Sing Tao Daily reported on Tuesday, without citing anyone. They were later released, according to the newspaper, which said their homes in the city’s Tung Chung area were searched at about 6 a.m. that morning.

A representative for the Hong Kong police force didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee last week pledged a lifetime of pursuit for Law and seven other activists also subject to bounties. He encouraged their friends and family to provide information that could lead to their arrest, saying police will use “all possible legal means” to achieve that goal.

Senior Superintendent Hung Ngan, of the national security department, separately warned members of the public last week that finding the suspects through any means could be “risky.”

The eight wanted activists reside overseas in countries including the UK, US, and Australia: all governments that have criticized the China-drafted security law, meaning police have little chance of making an arrest.

Family Risks

The move to question Law’s family highlights the risks Hong Kong-based relatives and friends of those wanted under the security law could face if they remain in contact with suspects.

The Hong Kong government claims that even after fleeing the city, the eight activists have continued to commit offenses under the security law. The Beijing-imposed legislation asserts global jurisdiction for cases involving terrorism, secession, subversion and collusion with foreign powers. Those offenses carry sentences as long as life in prison.

Law left Hong Kong shortly before the national security law went into effect in June 2020 and has since been granted asylum in the UK.

“I am just a Hongkonger who speaks out for Hongkongers,” he said in a statement on Twitter shortly after the city issued the arrest warrants.

“I hope that all friends on the list are well, and I ask Hongkongers not to cooperate with any related pursuit or bounty actions,” he added. “We should not limit ourselves, self-censor, be intimidated, or live in fear.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.