(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of pro-democracy figures are heading back to court as their prolonged bail hearing in a subversion trial stretches into the fourth day.

The arraignment of the 47 defendants is being held to decide whether they remain in jail before the start of a trial that could be months away. Chief Magistrate Victor So adjourned proceedings Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. -- the third straight day the hearing has run well into the night.

Hundreds of people lined up in the rain to enter the courthouse in West Kowloon before the proceedings were to restart at 10 a.m. Thursday. “I’m here to show my support, of course,” said a woman in her 30s who asked to be identified by only her family name Siu.

The proceedings come before China’s legislature begins its annual meeting on Friday in Beijing. Top officials have called for lawmakers to revamp the former British colony’s electoral system to diminish the role of pro-democracy politicians and ensure “patriots” are in charge. Hong Kong delegates to the NPC will be briefed Thursday evening on the planned changes, the South China Morning Post reported, citing an official source based in the capital.

The opposition activists are being prosecuted over their roles in helping organize a primary that drew more than 600,000 voters in July last year to choose candidates for Legislative Council elections that were later postponed. Authorities say that vote and plans to force the resignation of the chief executive Beijing appointed, Carrie Lam, using a provision of the mini-constitution were an illegal bid to paralyze the government.

The defendants include some of Hong Kong’s most high-profile activists such as Joshua Wong, Benny Tai and Jimmy Sham. Most of them have objected to government requests to keep them detained while at the same delaying further proceedings until at least May 31.

Their hearing on Monday lasted until 3 a.m. the following day, ending only when a defendant fainted. An extended hearing “along with insufficient time to rest could potentially violate the right to a fair trial,” Amnesty International Hong Kong program manager Lam Cho Ming said earlier.

On Wednesday Hong Kong arrested the 100th person under the security law China imposed on the city last year.

