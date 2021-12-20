(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong residents returning from the U.K. must stay at a quarantine center, though the city’s government slashed the number of days arrivals must spend there.

The U.K. will be added to a category that calls for the strictest measures in which travelers are sent to Penny’s Bay Quarantine Centre, according to a government statement on Monday. The change takes effect Tuesday.

People coming from nations on the list can now spend just four days at the facility -- down from the previous seven -- if they have a reservation at a designated quarantine hotel for the rest of their 21-day quarantine.

The decision involving the U.K. highlights Hong Kong’s strict approach to dealing with the virus, one that is coming under mounting criticism. The local government is keen to align itself with China’s strict Covid-zero policies in hopes of reopening their border.

The decision comes as the U.K. government considers imposing a Christmas lockdown to stop a surge in the number Covid cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s scientific advisers recommended bringing in tougher rules “very soon” to keep hospitalizations from escalating to thousands a day.

The U.K. joins the U.S., along with some African countries, in facing the tough measures. The U.S. was added to the category earlier this month.

