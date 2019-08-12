(Bloomberg) -- The closing of Hong Kong’s international airport on Monday has been good news for shareholders of airports just over the mainland border.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co. rose 3% Tuesday after rallying 6.1% yesterday, while Shenzhen Airport Co. built on its 3.7% gain with an advance of 7%. Meanwhile, shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., already under pressure from China after employees joined protests in Hong Kong, extended their decline to trade at their lowest since May 2009.

Citic Securities Co. said international airlines may reevaluate Hong Kong’s role as an international hub and the flights they allocate there. That will help Shenzhen establish itself as a hub in the longer run, analysts Liu Zheng and Hu Shimin wrote in a note.

Hong Kong Violence Intensifies During 10th Weekend of Protests

In a notice late Monday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said it was boosting transport capacity in airports in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau area to support travel between the mainland and Hong Kong.

China Southern Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. could also benefit, Liu and Hu said, as some international passengers switch from Hong Kong to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, where they are the biggest carriers in terms of weekly flights. Air China, Cathay’s second-largest shareholder, rose 0.3% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, bucking broad market declines. China Southern was down 0.7%. Hainan Airlines Holding Co. jumped as much as 8.7% in Shanghai. Cathay fell 4.3% as of 11 a.m.

Normal operations have resumed at Hong Kong’s international airport, the busiest in Asia.

