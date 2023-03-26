(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong International Airport handled 2.1 million passengers last month, about 24 times that of February last year, airport authorities said in statement.

Cargo volume increased 6.7% to 290,000 tons and flight movements rose 95.7% to 16,305.

“Due to the relaxation of travel restrictions, all passenger segments experienced significant growths, particularly Hong Kong residents,” Airport Authority Hong Kong said in the statement on Sunday. “Traffic to and from Southeast Asia and Japan recorded the most significant increases.”

