(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s Airport Authority has begun marketing a multi-part debt deal that includes green notes, as it prepares to jump-start operations with reduced travel restrictions.

Net proceeds from the five-year green tranche will be used to finance or re-finance eligible green projects, according to people familiar with the matter.

The airport is also marketing three-year, seven-year and 10-year notes that aren’t marked as green, whose proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditure including a three-runway system project and for general corporate purposes.

The bonds may be priced as early as today.

