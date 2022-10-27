(Bloomberg) -- For the past three years, Hong Kong’s airport has been a shadow of its former bustling self, with stores shuttered and concourses deserted as Covid border curbs kept most travelers away.

That’s set to change next week, when scores of stores -- including luxury retailers and duty free outlets -- are due to reopen for the first time since the airport, Asia’s busiest internationally in 2019, became a sleepy backwater with the onset of the pandemic.

Many retailers will resume operations from Nov. 1, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

The timing coincides with a banking summit run by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority that’s being touted as a symbol of the financial hub’s reopening. The famous Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament also kicks off next Friday, in a major test of the city’s tolerance for a return to normal despite ongoing virus rules like the requirement to wear masks in public.

The elimination of hotel quarantine is allowing the airport to work “closely with our business partners to prepare for the expected increase in flight and passenger traffic,” a spokesman said by email.

Hong Kong Finance Chief Gets Covid Days Before Banking Summit

As of Monday, 82% of the airport’s 159 retail units were listed as temporarily closed on its website, while 57% of its 48 dining venues weren’t operating. Almost all retail activity at the airport has been halted for more than two-and-a-half years.

A HK$1 billion ($127 million) “sky” bridge, high enough for an Airbus SE A380 -- the world’s biggest passenger plane -- to pass underneath, will also open on Nov. 1, one of the people said. That should pave the way for part of a terminal building to resume normal operations, having been closed to passengers early in the pandemic and later used for virus testing.

Retail licenses and advertising accounted for almost 40% of Hong Kong airport’s revenue prior to the pandemic, but collapsed to just 1% last fiscal year as its typically busy corridors were left eerily devoid of passengers.

The rugby Sevens, which usually attracts fans every year from around Asia and beyond, hasn’t taken place since April 2019. The decision last month to cull quarantine and reduce testing requirements for travelers has gone a long way toward boosting travel demand, though the industry is struggling to adapt fast enough to cope.

Passenger traffic through Hong Kong’s airport from Oct. 1 to Oct. 26, excluding transits, was 31% higher than all of September, according to immigration data. While that’s an improvement, numbers are still languishing at about 10% of pre-pandemic levels, a major dent to the city’s status as an important Asian hub. Hong Kong’s main airline, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., doesn’t expect a full recovery until late 2024 or early 2025.

