(Bloomberg) -- Three former employees of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong have alleged they were unfairly dismissed after raising concerns about the annual bonus of the business group’s president, the South China Morning Post reported.

The three employees alleged that Tara Joseph had terminated their employment on the grounds that they leaked confidential information about her pay to the business group’s board, the paper said, citing a letter sent to the group’s board. The employees questioned the bonus because the group “had been running a deficit for several years,” according to the SCMP, which said it had seen audit reports.

The employees were planning legal action over their dismissal, according to the SCMP.

On Wednesday morning, Joseph did not respond to a phone call and text message asking for comment. The SCMP said it had sought comment from Joseph over the past week.

AmCham chairman Robert Grieves did not respond to an email, call or text message seeking comment. AmCham employees listed on the website as being in charge of public affairs and media did not respond to calls or emails.

Grieves told the newspaper that the group does not comment on personnel issues, the SCMP reported. He assured all employees in an email that a special committee would be established to investigate the matter and address their concerns, the newspaper said.

