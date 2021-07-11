(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong police have arrested at least five more people on suspicion they were planning bomb attacks, local media including Radio Television Hong Kong reported Monday.

The latests arrests by the national security department bring the total number taken into custody over the alleged plot to 14. A police representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hong Kong Arrests Nine Residents Over Alleged ‘Car Bomb’ Plot

Police in the Asian financial hub said on July 6 said they arrested nine people between the ages of 15 and 39, including six high-school students, who were planning to use explosives to attack transport facilities such as train stations and tunnels this month.

Six of those nine were released on bail Wednesday and the remaining three will all appear in court on Sept. 1, police said in a statement.

The arrests come amid heightened tension in Hong Kong over Beijing’s crackdown on political speech. On July 1, a man stabbed a police officer in the back in a busy shopping street and then killed himself.

