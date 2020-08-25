(Bloomberg) -- Two Hong Kong opposition politicians were among at least 10 people arrested on Wednesday, according to the city’s police force, the latest blow to the city’s pro-democracy movement.

Democratic Party lawmakers Ted Hui and Lam Cheuk-ting were arrested at their homes, their party said in a statement.

The party said the arrests relate to two incidents: a protest last year in the Tuen Mun neighborhood, and a separate incident related to a July 2019 mob attack on bystanders in the suburb of Yuen Long.

The developments come after China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in late June, leading to the arrest of more than a dozen people so far -- including prominent activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai. It did not initially appear that the arrests of Hui, Lam and others were related to the new legislation.

The arrests are the latest hit to the city’s pro-democracy movement, as protests that once drew hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets have almost entirely tapered off amid coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions and the enactment of the security law.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s Beijing-backed administration also recently disqualified a dozen pro-democracy lawmakers from a key Legislative Council election originally scheduled for September -- and then delayed the vote for a year, citing a surge in Covid-19 cases. The lawmakers will be allowed to serve out their terms until the elections.

The U.S. has led international criticism of the national security law as an assault on freedoms in the semi-autonomous financial hub. Chinese officials have justified the measures as a way to restore stability to Hong Kong after months of sometimes-violent protests last year.

