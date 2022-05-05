(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is seeing the fastest influx of people in more than two years as its emergence from a record virus outbreak entices people wanting to flee the harsh containment measures in mainland China.

The city saw net arrivals soar to 4,659 people in the first three days of May, compared with just 191 for the whole month of April, according to Immigration Department data and figures compiled by Webb-Site.com, founded by investor David Webb. If that pace is maintained for the rest of the month, Hong Kong would see its biggest monthly net inflow of people since March 2020.

It’s a turnaround from the months-long exodus the financial city saw through the pandemic, which peaked in February and March at more than 70,000 people as its outbreak spiraled into the world’s deadliest. The uptick comes as Hong Kong lifted a ban on non-residents traveling to the city from May 1, and as its daily cases fall to 300 from a peak of more than 50,000. Nevertheless, the figure remains a far cry from volumes seen before Covid-19.

This month’s influx is largely driven by people coming from the mainland, including residents returning to Hong Kong and first-time arrivals, with a net inflow of 5,234 via the land border in the first three days of May. That compares with a net outflow of more than 10,000 in March. The surge in net arrivals from mainland China is slightly offset by a net outflow of 575 people via the airport as thousands of people are still departing the city.

Many are fleeing mainland China’s strict lockdowns, which have increased in severity and number in recent months as it faces its worst outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan. The restrictions have left tens of millions of people confined to their homes for weeks, with uneven access to food and medical care, and are taking an increasing economic toll.

“It was a very desperate situation,” said Enrica Chu, a 35-year-old Hong Kong local who had lived in Shanghai for four years and arrived at the airport on Wednesday. “We are coming back because we don’t know how much longer we are going to be locked down for. There’s no certainty in the near future.”

Chu and her husband had been confined to their serviced apartment for almost two months, and struggled to get food when their neighborhood committee representatives didn’t arrange supplies. They got up before 6 a.m. each day to try and buy groceries online, but found the services overwhelmed, so turned to group-buying goods at inflated prices.

Even fleeing town is difficult and costly. The couple had to first obtain permission from their neighborhood committee to leave their building, then find one of the few taxis that had special authorization to drive during lockdown. They paid 1,000 yuan ($151) for the trip to the airport, about 10 times the normal price.

Linda Li’s two children, who went to Beijing with their father in mid-March, are returning to Hong Kong as the city resumes in-person schooling. Her husband plans to come to the financial hub after finalizing personal matters.

“We want them to come back sooner rather than later,” Li said on Wednesday, while waiting at the airport for her 14-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son to arrive. Her Beijing neighborhood hadn’t yet been affected by targeted lockdowns, though residents still needed to line up every day to get a Covid test, she said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong brought forward plans to lift social distancing rules and is taking tentative steps toward easing travel curbs. The city is allowing people to go mask-free when exercising outdoors and doubling the maximum number of diners per table to eight.

Still, there’s little indication the broader trend of residents departing will reverse any time soon. Two years of stringent Covid and travel curbs -- even the relaxed measures are tougher than many parts of the world -- alongside a deepening political crackdown have sparked an exodus, particularly among white-collar workers from Western countries. After a record exodus in February and March, Hong Kong saw another net departure of 9,971 people via the airport in April, mostly flying to overseas countries, and the trend continues this month.

Ela Bing, a 25-year-old PhD student who returned to her home in Shandong in early March, has come back to Hong Kong partly for her research and partly due to fears about the virus spreading through the province. Some of its major cities have already been partially locked down.

“The restrictions in the mainland are too stringent,” said Bing. “The Covid situation in Hong Kong is getting better, and I want to come back when I still can.”

