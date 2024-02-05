(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong officials asked Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi to step onto the pitch to meet fans after learning he’d sit out a much-hyped match, derailing an event meant to burnish the city’s image.

The last-minute request came 10 minutes before the final whistle, when officials were informed Messi wouldn’t participate in a game between Hong Kong and Inter Miami, Kevin Yeung, secretary for culture, sports and tourism, said at a press briefing Monday.

“We immediately requested them to explore other remedies such as Messi appearing on the field to interact with his fans and receiving the trophy,” Yeung said. “Unfortunately, as you all see, it didn’t work out.”

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino said after the Sunday match that Messi couldn’t play due to an injury.

Messi’s non-appearance is a setback for the government efforts to boost tourism and spending in the wake of a crackdown on dissent and strict pandemic curbs. Inter Miami’s visit comes after music acts such as Coldplay and Taylor Swift decided to skip the city on their Asian tours, choosing rival Singapore instead.

The government hasn’t yet paid sponsorship money and is gathering more information from the US side and event organizer, Yeung added. The event received a HK$15 million ($1.9 million) matching grant and a HK$1 million venue grant, officials said in a previous statement.

Tatler XFEST Hong Kong also expressed its disappointment regarding the non-participation of Messi and Uruguayan star Luis Suárez.

“Messi and Suárez were deemed unfit to play by their team’s medical department, to everyone’s, including ours, disappointment,” Tatler said in a statement in the early hours of Monday. It said it didn’t know about their inability to play prior to kick-off.

