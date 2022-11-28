(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will ask China’s top legislative body to interpret the city’s national security law to block overseas lawyers from being part of national security trials, the city’s leader said at a press conference Monday.

Chief Executive John Lee’s briefing came hours after Hong Kong’s highest court dismissed an appeal by the government to overturn an earlier court decision allowing a UK lawyer to defend media mogul Jimmy Lai in his upcoming trial.

The Department of Justice sought to ban overseas lawyers from taking part in national security trials apart from exceptional cases, after losing its bid in lower courts to block Timothy Owen KC from representing Lai. Lai is charged with collusion with foreign forces and sedition in a trial that starts Thursday.

The court’s decision represented the blow to the government and pro-Beijing politicians who argued that Owen’s representation would bring risks to national security.

This would be the first time the National People’s Congress Standing Committee has offered an interpretation of the national security law, which was passed in 2020 by the committee and endorsed by President Xi Jinping, without public debate or a vote by Hong Kong’s elected legislature.

The national security law is aimed at punishing acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and “collusion with foreign and external forces.” It asserts broad new powers to control sources of opposition, from democracy advocates to news agencies to overseas dissidents.

The Standing Committee has offered five interpretations of Hong Kong’s Basic Law -- its mini constitution -- since the UK handed the city back in 1997. The last was in 2016, when China’s top legislative body said those who voice separatist views couldn’t hold public office. The ruling effectively blocked two elected “localists” from taking their seats in the Hong Kong’s legislature.

The central government could allow Lai to be tried on the mainland if Hong Kong can’t successfully implement the national security law as required, Willy Fu, a member of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, told Beijing-backed media outlet Ta Kung Pao.

Lai has emerged as a key target by authorities in their campaign against dissent following the enactment of the national security law in June 2020. He was among the earliest charged under the law and faces the most number of charges.

