(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s aviation sector will recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, three years sooner than previously anticipated, the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday.

“The situation is looking bright for Hong Kong,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement. “China’s earlier than expected reopening is providing a much-needed boost to the passenger recovery.”

The revision brings Hong Kong in line with expectations for a faster recovery in other parts of the Asia-Pacific region, according to IATA, which welcomed the city’s plan to use more workers from overseas to support the industry.

Hong Kong is easing entry requirements to bring in 27,000 foreign workers, including up to 6,300 for the aviation sector. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is also recruiting more crew from mainland China as it struggles to fill roles locally.

