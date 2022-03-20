(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s government will lift a ban on flights from nine countries including the U.S. deemed at high risk for Covid 19, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Monday.

Hong Kong reported 246 deaths and 14,149 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest daily toll in more than three weeks, down from more than 50,000 a day earlier in the month.

The move is part of a review of the pandemic response flagged by Lam last week, spurred by frustration within the financial and general community. The city has imposed flight ban on nine countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.

