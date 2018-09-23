(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s government issued an unprecedented ban against a pro-independence political party that it has called a risk to national security.

“I hereby order that the operation or continued operation of the Hong Kong National Party in Hong Kong be prohibited,” John Lee, the city’s security secretary, said in a two-line statement published to Hong Kong’s official Gazette.

The move to ban the National Party risks fanning fears that the city’s administration wants to set a precedent for clamping down on other opposition groups, eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework in place since Chinese rule began in 1997. It may also lay the groundwork to revive a shelved national security law prohibiting secession and subversion.

Hong Kong’s government had threatened to ban the National Party in July. China later warned the Foreign Correspondents’ Club that it risked repercussions for hosting its young leader, Andy Chan, to speak about the potential ban. The club’s members include journalists from Bloomberg and other news organizations.

Read more: The Fringe Idea Fueling China’s Hong Kong Crackdown

The move prompted pro-Beijing protesters to gather outside the club’s premises, and criticism from Hong Kong’s former leader. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the FCC of abusing the former British colony’s right to free speech by giving Chan a platform.

The ban represents the latest attempt to squelch the small but consequential independence movement that sprung up after mass “Occupy Central” protests in 2014 failed to win any democratic reforms.

In 2016, the Chinese government reinterpreted local law to ban such activists from public office. Local officials earlier this year barred a legislative candidate from running because she supported “self-determination.”

During a visit to Hong Kong last year, President Xi Jinping warned that any challenge to China’s rule was “an act that crosses the red line, and is absolutely impermissible.”

To contact the reporter on this story: David Tweed in Hong Kong at dtweed@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Ten Kate at dtenkate@bloomberg.net, Karen Leigh

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.