(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s government barred 12 pro-democracy activists from running in the city’s upcoming legislative elections, and said more could be disqualified in the future.

The government said on Thursday the nominees didn’t comply with requirements, which included support for the national security law passed last month.

“There is no question of any political censorship, restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for elections as alleged by some members of the community,” the government said in a statement.

The move was announced hours after Hong Kong police arrested four student activists over online comments they said violated the sweeping new national security law imposed on the city by China late last month. It marked the first time authorities in the financial hub have used the measures to limit speech on the internet.

Hong Kong’s opposition has hoped to ride the momentum of its landslide victory in last November’s District Council vote to a majority in the Legislative Council election scheduled for September. But the enactment of the security law has fueled fears in recent weeks that the government will seek to bar candidates who have criticized local authorities and their backers in Beijing.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.