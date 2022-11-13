(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong officials blasted the mistaken playing of a protest song instead of the Chinese national anthem at the final of a rugby tournament in South Korea.

The Hong Kong Rugby Sevens men’s side were seen standing to attention as Glory to Hong Kong was played before their final in Incheon against South Korea on Sunday, in a screen-recording of a live-stream posted on the Twitter account of a local journalist. The song was the unofficial anthem of mass pro-democracy protests that rocked the former British colony in 2019.

The mistake was a human error by a junior staff member of the local organizer, according to a Hong Kong government statement released Monday. Asia Rugby, which runs the series, had apologized to the Hong Kong Rugby Union, it said.

The Hong Kong government “strongly deplores and opposes the playing of a song closely associated with violent protests,” a spokesman said in the statement. The government said it had asked the Hong Kong Rugby Union to launch a “full and in-depth investigation” and submit a detailed report.

The correct anthem, March of the Volunteers, was played during the prize giving ceremony after Hong Kong won the final, the statement added.

The Chinese national anthem had become a symbol of Communist Party interference in recent years, and often drew boos during soccer matches. In June 2020, Hong Kong passed a law carrying sentences as long as three years that banned residents from disrespecting the anthem.

Last week, a Hong Kong court handed down a three-month jail term to the first person convicted under that legislation, underscoring the sensitivity around the song.

The faux pas in South Korea comes just a week after Hong Kong hosted the Sevens tournament as a key part of the city’s reopening party. Chief Executive John Lee, who led the crackdown against demonstrators as the city’s security chief, and his successor in that role, Chris Tang, were among senior officials attending the event.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.