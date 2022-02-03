(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong may look to tighten social distancing measures as coronavirus cases balloon and threaten to overwhelm the city’s health-care system.

A key concern for authorities has been the rising number of untraceable infections, which climbed to at least 30 in the past two days -- nearly 30% of the new-found local cases and the highest of the current outbreak -- up from a maximum of three just 10 days ago. There are also expectations of a significant increase cases after this week’s Lunar New Year holiday.

The city is likely to report about 131 new cases on Friday, local media reported.

While the numbers are a fraction of what other locations are seeing, Hong Kong’s Covid Zero strategy of tracking and isolating infected people means that its health-care resources are at breaking point. The government this week lowered the criteria for releasing patients from mandatory hospital stays and recently announced shortened quarantine periods for inbound travelers and close contacts after rising case numbers pushed facilities to capacity.

It said Thursday it will adjust isolation and quarantine policies to make better use of facilities and prevent a mass outbreak from paralyzing the health-care system, and may consider further tightening of social distancing measures. The city has already stopped dining-in at restaurants after 6 p.m., closed cinemas, gyms and bars, and banned inbound flights from eight countries for nearly a month to try and curb the flareup.

The government will closely monitor the situation, and will announce further measures to contain it as appropriate, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Center for Health Protection, said during a daily press conference Thursday. The rising number of untraceable cases signifies “severe community transmission,” Chuang said.

That will prevent any easing of social-distancing curbs when they are due to expire later this month, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a person it didn’t identify.

There’s also the potential for case numbers to balloon further following the three-day Lunar New Year holiday, in which people tend to gather with families and friends indoors. Some residents may have also held off seeking medical care or getting tested during the period.

The government is also wanting to rapidly increase inoculation rates, especially among the city’s elderly, ahead of a vaccine bubble that starts Feb. 24. Currently 80% of people aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

