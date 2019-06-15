(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is bracing for more demonstrations, with organizers remaining defiant even after the city’s chief executive suspended consideration of the China-backed extradition plan that sparked some of the biggest protests in the city in decades.

Organizers vowed to press ahead with a march Sunday afternoon, following the same route as last week’s demonstration, which choked central Hong Kong as hundreds of thousands filed for hours through the center of the city. The activists are demanding Chief Executive Carrie Lam resign and have vowed to continue taking to the streets until the bill is withdrawn.

“We won’t be deceived,” Jimmy Sham, one of the main protest leaders, said Saturday, hours after Lam announced she would suspend considerate of the bill. “We must demand Carrie Lam to resign, so we won’t be characterized as rioters.”

Lam referred to the protesters as rioters after a Wednesday demonstration sparked clashes with authorities that left more than 80 people hurt. Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and batons to dispel protesters trying to enter the main legislative building.

Lam’s decision to suspend the bill was a stunning climb-down on her government’s legislative centerpiece, which was backed by authorities in Beijing. The measure would let Hong Kong extradite fugitives facing jail sentences of more than seven years to mainland China, Macau and Taiwan. Opponents fear the legislation would erode the legal wall separating the city’s justice system from the mainland and allow Beijing to target its political enemies.

The first casualty of the demonstrations was reported on Saturday. A man who held a protest banner over a roadway in the central district of Admiralty fell to his death, the Hong Kong Free Press reported. A memorial is due to be held Sunday during the protests.

The proposed legislation was initially prompted by a murder case in Taiwan, Lam said. A Hong Kong man killed his 19-year-old girlfriend and admitted to the murder after returning to Hong Kong. Lam said Saturday that she would now have to tell the victim’s family that the man may not be extradited for the crime. The bill was also aimed at preventing Hong Kong from becoming “a haven” for mainland criminals, she said.

“This bill has very laudable objectives not only domestically but also internationally,” Lam said Saturday in announcing her decision. “The enactment of this bill will help to raise Hong Kong’s international profile and also demonstrate that we are a place with excellent rule of law, not only for our own citizens but also in contribution to the combating of serious crimes for the transnational basis.”

While Beijing expressed repeated support for the proposal, several Western governments raised concern that it undermines the “one country, two systems” framework that guaranteed free speech, capitalist markets and independent courts in Hong Kong after its 1997 return. U.S. lawmakers had threatened to reconsider the city’s special status that supported $38 billion in trade last year.

The extradition bill would apply to Hong Kong citizens, foreign residents and even people passing through on business. It risks leaving residents at the mercy of what the U.S. described as China’s “capricious legal system.” Business groups argue the city would lose its appeal as a financial center.

“It was the combination of popular protests and the concerns raised within the establishment camp which have led the government to suspend their proposals,” Tim Summers, a Hong Kong-based senior consulting fellow with Chatham House said Saturday. “To do otherwise would have risked further escalation, so I think both the business community and the pro-establishment, pro-Beijing camp will be relieved at today’s announcement.”

Lam, who took office two years ago promising to heal divisions exposed by the mass Occupy protests in 2014 and the emergence of a small but assertive independence, expressed remorse that the proposal had become so controversial. She said the government should focus on improving people’s livelihoods while attempting to build support for the extradition bill.

“People in Hong Kong want a relatively calm and peaceful environment,” Lam said. “So this is a time -- after what you describe as this tension, conflicts, and so on -- this is a time for a responsible government, having looked at the situation and the circumstances, to restore as quickly as possible that calmness in society.”

