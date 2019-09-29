(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong saw another weekend of violence amid protests marking the fifth anniversary of the pro-democracy Occupy movement, setting the city on edge ahead of Tuesday’s 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China.

Demonstrators set a subway station entrance ablaze and threw petrol bombs at police on Sunday as tens of thousands tried to march on Hong Kong’s central government offices. They were met by officers who used rounds of tear gas and a water cannon to disperse them for a second straight day.

The unrest disrupted some services in the city center, with Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp. temporarily closing downtown Wan Chai, Admiralty, Causeway Bay and Tin Hau stations. Emergency workers treated injured people in the streets. At one point, at least one person lay unconscious.

The violence comes as China prepares for the Oct. 1 anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which will be marked on the mainland by “mass pageantry” in which at least 100,000 people will take part. The festivities include a military parade and an evening gala in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Hong Kong’s ‘Frontliners’ Say They’re Ready to Die for Movement

Hong Kong is bracing for large-scale protests on Tuesday. The government canceled the city’s annual National Day fireworks on the waterfront, citing safety concerns, and banned a planned rally by major pro-democracy organizer, the Civil Human Rights Front. The group has appealed the ban, with a decision expected by authorities on Monday.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will lead a delegation to Beijing Tuesday to participate in celebrations, her office said. She will return to Hong Kong in the evening via the border city of Shenzhen, and the city’s No. 2 official, Matthew Cheung, will be its acting leader in her absence.

Rallies have also been planned in six districts that have seen some of the most violent protests of recent months: Wan Chai, Wong Tai Sin, Sham Shui Po, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun and Sha Tin. Most of the demonstrations are set to start in the afternoon.

Protests have rocked the Asian financial hub since early June, triggered by proposed legislation allowing extraditions to China and since morphing into a broader push back against Beijing’s grip.

China Screens Patriotic Movies to Whip Up Nationalistic Fervor

Lam, who had tried to push the bill through before protests erupted, assumed responsibility for the “entire unrest” as she held her first community dialogue event last week -- a bid to assuage demonstrators ahead of Oct. 1.

To contact the reporters on this story: Aaron Mc Nicholas in Hong Kong at amcnicholas2@bloomberg.net;Natalie Lung in Hong Kong at flung6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Jon Herskovitz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.